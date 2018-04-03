Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $35.27 Million Stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425,807 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 2.10% of Brooks Automation worth $35,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,907.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.96. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $383,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 7,575 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $203,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

