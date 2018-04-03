Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 424,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $120,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,669,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60,913.05, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

