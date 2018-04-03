Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.36% and a negative return on equity of 142.65%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.19 million.

ENT opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $40,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.