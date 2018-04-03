Global Jobcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (GJC)

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Global Jobcoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Global Jobcoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $268.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00711077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00186483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031459 BTC.

About Global Jobcoin

Global Jobcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,449,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin. The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com. Global Jobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin.

Global Jobcoin Token Trading

Global Jobcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Global Jobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Jobcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Jobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

