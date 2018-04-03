Global Water Resources (GWRS) & Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Critical Comparison

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.14% 14.91% 0.87% Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $31.21 million 5.67 $4.55 million $0.12 75.08 Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.56 $789.53 million $1.16 8.99

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Global Water Resources pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Water Resources and Companhia de Saneamento Basico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 2 2 0 2.20

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Global Water Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Water Resources is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Water Resources has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia de Saneamento Basico beats Global Water Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse. As of April 28, 2016, the Company owned nine water and wastewater utilities in communities principally in metropolitan Phoenix. As of April 28, 2016, the Company served over 50,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes within its 332 square miles of certificated service areas. The Company is creating renewable water systems where wastewater from homes is treated and used again for various outdoor applications.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

