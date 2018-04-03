Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Water Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1912623731862 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $29,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

