Global Water Resources (GWRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $64,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

