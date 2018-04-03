Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,799,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,181,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,554,000 after buying an additional 498,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,843,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,856,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 776,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 524,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,801.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/globus-medical-inc-gmed-holdings-cut-by-alliancebernstein-l-p-updated.html.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.