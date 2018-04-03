SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Trimmed by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,973 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 59.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

