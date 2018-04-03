Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (IJH)

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,174,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $199.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

