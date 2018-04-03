Glovista Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 125,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BTI opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $122,937.03, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6792 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

