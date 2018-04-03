Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Insider Gmt Capital Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.14, for a total value of C$37,842.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$14,679.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$87,780.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 15,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$116,421.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total value of C$49,270.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$75,702.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,900 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total value of C$45,194.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$21,788.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.67, for a total value of C$1,734.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 4,900 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.87, for a total value of C$43,463.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 7,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$68,985.00.

TSE:HBM remained flat at $C$8.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. 241,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,451. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$513.30 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Paradigm Capital raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

