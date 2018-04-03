GNC (GNC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.50. 893,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,782,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several brokerages have commented on GNC. Zacks Investment Research raised GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GNC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $322.94, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. GNC had a negative return on equity of 120.93% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $557.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GNC by 2,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,237 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,883,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GNC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in GNC by 1,758.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 676,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 639,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

