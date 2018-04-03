GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00090998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $222,737.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013411 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007681 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 1,975,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,958 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

