GoldCoin (GLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,063.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $17,063.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006672 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 254.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004277 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 40,926,152 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

