Insider Buying: Goldfield Corp (GV) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) insider John H. Sottile bought 15,000 shares of Goldfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,921,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,460.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,746. Goldfield Corp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Goldfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldfield by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,224,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goldfield by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 100,054 shares during the period.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation (Goldfield) is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The Company serves customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, including Texas. It operates through electrical construction segment.

