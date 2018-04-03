TC PipeLines (TCP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of TC PipeLines worth $50,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TC PipeLines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,473.60, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. equities analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCP. TheStreet downgraded TC PipeLines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS downgraded TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TC PipeLines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC PipeLines to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TC PipeLines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

