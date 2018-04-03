Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $54.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $54,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 961,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,036,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

