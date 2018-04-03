Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 47,739 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Balchem worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Balchem by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,548,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.84. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $2,618.98, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

