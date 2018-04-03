BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.90% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2,872.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

BXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

