Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $48,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3,203.56, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

