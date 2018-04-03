Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,819 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Commscope worth $51,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Jafra Capital Management LP raised its stake in Commscope by 522.7% in the fourth quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP now owns 143,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 120,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Commscope by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,323,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commscope to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

In other news, insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,558 shares of company stock worth $7,810,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7,670.10, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Commscope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

