GoldReserve (XGR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

GoldReserve (CURRENCY:XGR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One GoldReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. GoldReserve has a market cap of $297,506.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldReserve has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002678 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 211.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About GoldReserve

GoldReserve (XGR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. GoldReserve’s total supply is 17,171,382 coins. GoldReserve’s official website is www.goldreservecoin.com. GoldReserve’s official Twitter account is @goldreservecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldReserve

GoldReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GoldReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldReserve must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

