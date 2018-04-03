Golem (CRYPTO:GNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.45 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Golem has a total market cap of $182.49 million and $6.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Tux Exchange, CryptoDerivatives and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00712657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00187318 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031661 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,262,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. “

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Abucoins, Upbit, Exrates, Liqui, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Tidex, Huobi, Heat Wallet and CryptoDerivatives. It is not possible to buy Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

