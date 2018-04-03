Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $48.38 Million Stake in Western Digital (WDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,161 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 0.7% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Western Digital worth $48,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,989,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $476,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,307,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,720,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,070,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,161,000 after acquiring an additional 526,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 90,755 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $7,997,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $376,037.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,704 shares of company stock worth $23,780,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Cowen set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $27,455.88, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

