Omnicom Group (OMC) Position Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,958 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $31,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,733.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-31-62-million-position-in-omnicom-group-inc-omc-updated-updated.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.