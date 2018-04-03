Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,570.13, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In other Cavco Industries news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 7,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $1,207,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,769,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,062,448.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,525 shares in the company, valued at $90,482,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

WARNING: “Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gotham-asset-management-llc-has-4-17-million-stake-in-cavco-industries-inc-cvco-2-updated.html.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.