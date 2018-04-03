Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,173 shares during the period. Hewlett-Packard accounts for 0.9% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Hewlett-Packard worth $58,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 21,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett-Packard by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett-Packard from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hewlett-Packard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

HPQ stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hewlett-Packard has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $35,978.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Hewlett-Packard had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Hewlett-Packard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In other news, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $7,060,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,282.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,699 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett-Packard Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

