Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $37.02 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,213 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,662,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,932,000 after purchasing an additional 662,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.89 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22,151.14, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They issued a $115.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

