Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,975 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,299,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,738,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

In other news, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble acquired 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $38,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 173,080 shares of company stock valued at $442,544.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500% of shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTE. TheStreet raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

