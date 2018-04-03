Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €18.80 ($23.21) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.20 ($24.94) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.12 ($28.54).

Shares of GYC opened at €19.42 ($23.98) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

