Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

GPMT stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 37.88 and a quick ratio of 37.88. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

