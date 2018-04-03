Great Elm Capital (GECC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GECC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GECC opened at $9.30 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $171,361.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

