Gresham House’s (GHE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 484 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reduced their target price on Gresham House from GBX 1,188 ($16.68) to GBX 1,074 ($15.08) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Gresham House stock remained flat at $GBX 408 ($5.73) during midday trading on Friday. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 314 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.75 ($6.02).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gresham-house-ghe-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is an asset management company. The Company focuses on managing funds and co-investment or club deals across a range of differentiated and illiquid alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Its segments include Asset Management, Forestry Management, Investment in Securities and Property Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.