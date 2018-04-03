GridCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $13,881.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GridCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.