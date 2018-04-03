Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 400,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,220,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,816,000. Finally, TT International purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $35,450,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPV traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 482,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,774. The firm has a market cap of $2,207.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

