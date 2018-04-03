GuccioneCoin Market Cap Hits $95,790.00 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,790.00 and $60.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01711000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007378 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015302 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028825 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001077 BTC.

About GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

