GUESS (CRYPTO:GUESS) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Day

GUESS (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, GUESS has traded flat against the US dollar. One GUESS token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. GUESS has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $21,179.00 worth of GUESS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00710720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00179696 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029437 BTC.

GUESS Token Profile

GUESS launched on October 28th, 2017. GUESS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. GUESS’s official message board is medium.com/@peerguess. GUESS’s official Twitter account is @peerguess. GUESS’s official website is peerguess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerguess is a cryptocurrency price ticker app designed to predict price movements in Bitcoin in the next 24h. It allows users to guess future prices to earn gems, learn about community tendencies and have access to the sophisticated data to improve their intuition. The aforementioned Gems can be converted to GUESS, an Ethereum-based token that acts the main currency in the platform allowing users to access aditional features. “

Buying and Selling GUESS

GUESS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy GUESS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GUESS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GUESS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

