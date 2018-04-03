Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 22,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,453. Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

