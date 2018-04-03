Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Apache worth $41,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Apache by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,678.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

