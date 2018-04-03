Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $77,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after buying an additional 1,711,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $8,716,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,089,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $202,809,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,770.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,859 shares of company stock worth $19,614,960. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. < Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.76.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,926. The stock has a market cap of $82,686.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

