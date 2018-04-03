Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,515 Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 134,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,015.33, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

