Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2519 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of GHII stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,962. Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

