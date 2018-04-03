Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236. Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

