BidaskClub Upgrades GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) to Hold

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.81 on Thursday, hitting $105.86. 423,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,578. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $3,128.85, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.61.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,357.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 675,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 73,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 159,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

