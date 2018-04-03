NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) CEO Buys $336,600.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,358.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 33,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,526,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,144,000 after buying an additional 204,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,044,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,090,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after buying an additional 449,855 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 6,184,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after buying an additional 1,047,938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,611,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after buying an additional 1,320,600 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

