Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact H & R Block (HRB) Share Price

News headlines about H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. H & R Block earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 41.0925111834313 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,312.44, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Sunday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

