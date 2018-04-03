Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block is focusing on three areas: operational excellence, new product developments and partnerships, and compelling marketing campaigns and promotions. It has made several enhancements to its online digital tax software to improve monetization and conversion. H&R Block has partnered GoHealth Insurance whereby its clients can purchase their health care insurance online or over the phone. This will open up additional revenue-generating opportunities for the company. However, H&R Block has underperformed the industry in the last three months. The cash position of the company is fluctuating in nature. H&R Block is highly susceptible to cyber attacks including computer viruses, malicious codes, worms, phishing attacks, social engineering, denial of service attacks and other sophisticated attacks. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its operating activities.”

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 842,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,415. The firm has a market cap of $5,312.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.14 million. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

