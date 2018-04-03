Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $791,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $251,835.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,467.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,184 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,068.27, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

