Hammerson (HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 525 ($7.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 625 ($8.77) to GBX 620 ($8.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($7.23) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.57) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 464 ($6.51) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 572.50 ($8.04).

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $GBX 536.60 ($7.53) during trading on Monday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 430.40 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of £523.38 ($734.67).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.43) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of £248.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 461 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £69,150 ($97,066.25).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

